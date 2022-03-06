Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

ILPT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

