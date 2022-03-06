Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1,142.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Incyte by 365.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.0% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Incyte by 13.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

