Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Short Interest Down 58.8% in February

Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGTAU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Inception Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGTAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $498,000.

