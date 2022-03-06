iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 744,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IHRT traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 750,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,822. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

