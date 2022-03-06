IFP Advisors Inc Sells 65,590 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

HYG opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

