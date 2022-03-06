IFP Advisors Inc Sells 578 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday. upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.