IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,143,904. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

