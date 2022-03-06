IFP Advisors Inc Buys 10,690 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $399,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $751,000.

PSR stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

