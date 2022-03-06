IDT (IDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%.

NYSE IDT opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. IDT has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $67.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDT by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 201,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDT by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IDT by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

