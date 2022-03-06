IDT (IDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%.
NYSE IDT opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. IDT has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $67.30.
Separately, TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
