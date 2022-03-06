Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $223,300.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Kremen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42.

Identiv stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of 382.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 189,063 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth about $13,553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

