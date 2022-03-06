Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen Sells 22,838 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary Kremen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00.

Shares of INVE opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of 382.75 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at $13,553,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth about $4,657,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $5,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Identiv by 493.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 170,421 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.