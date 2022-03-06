Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches Market Cap of $8.88 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

