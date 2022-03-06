IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $110.75. 334,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $87.55 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

