ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $242.93 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.52.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ICU Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

