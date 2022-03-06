Ian Jacobs Purchases 35,000 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs acquired 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

