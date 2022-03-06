IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMG. TD Securities increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.21.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.46. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

