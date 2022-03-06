Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Hyliion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

