Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620. The company has a market capitalization of $221.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

