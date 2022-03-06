Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620. The company has a market capitalization of $221.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%.
Hurco Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
