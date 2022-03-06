Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

