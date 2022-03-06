HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $645.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $862.00 to $645.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $750.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $459.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.14 and a 200-day moving average of $658.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.87 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.