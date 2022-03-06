Howdoo Price Tops $0.0090 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Howdoo has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $4.27 million and $1.22 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 475,355,054 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

