Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Holdings Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $99.32 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

