Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HZNP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

HZNP stock opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

