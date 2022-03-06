Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

HRZN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $309.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

