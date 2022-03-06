Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

HBCP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 16,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

