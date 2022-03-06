Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 43.2% in February

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 774,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 300,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

