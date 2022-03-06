Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Holley updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HLLY opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 503,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

