Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 781,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,232. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

