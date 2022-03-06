Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Shares Up 11.8%

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 500,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 103,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Hire Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services.

