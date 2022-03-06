Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Shares Up 11.8%

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 500,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 103,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
Hire Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hire Technologies (HIRRF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Hire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.