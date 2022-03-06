Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

