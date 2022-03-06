Hilla Sferruzza Sells 13,927 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTH opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.