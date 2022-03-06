Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Highway worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Highway alerts:

HIHO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Highway Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.07%.

About Highway (Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.