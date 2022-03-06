High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as high as C$1.79. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 74,707 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$86.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

