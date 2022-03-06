Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.