Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.83.

HSKA stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average of $194.40. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heska during the second quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Heska by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 341.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

