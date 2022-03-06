Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up 2.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

HT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 274,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,281. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

