Heritage Way Advisors LLC Purchases 896 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.72. 12,911,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

