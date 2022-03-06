Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $106.33. 4,974,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

