Heritage Way Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.36. 3,670,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

