Heritage Way Advisors LLC Buys 462 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $207.50. The company had a trading volume of 319,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,315. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

