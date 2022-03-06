Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 967,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

