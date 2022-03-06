Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HCIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,576 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

