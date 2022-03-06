Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 618,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,259. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 777,440 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 39,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,637. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

