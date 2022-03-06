Hemington Wealth Management Sells 442 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.08. 2,220,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.23 and a 200 day moving average of $287.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

