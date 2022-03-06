Hemington Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $374.02 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.