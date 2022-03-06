Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,750 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

