Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.91. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

