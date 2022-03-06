HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €57.00 ($64.04) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

