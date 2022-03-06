Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.15.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,712 shares of company stock worth $2,482,451 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 197,509 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

