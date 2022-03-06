Head to Head Survey: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) vs. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flagstar Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.86%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.85 billion 1.27 $533.00 million $9.97 4.45 Broadway Financial $18.67 million 5.92 -$640,000.00 ($0.14) -11.00

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flagstar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 28.73% 22.27% 2.09% Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42%

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

